Missing ‘Baby Holly’ found alive 40 years after parents’ remains located in wooded area in Houston

Family photo of Tina Gail Linn, Hollie Marie Clouse, and Harold Dean Clouse. Murdered in 1980 and discovered in early 1981, Hollie's body was never found and there were hopes that she was still alive. Photo credit: Identifinders International

AUSTIN, Texas – A cold case has been partially solved after a woman who was kidnapped 40 years ago has been found alive, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The family of “Baby Holly” can now find peace in knowing she’s alive and well thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, the Lewisville Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Linn and Clouse families have been searching for answers concerning the welfare of Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and their daughter, Holly, since they were last heard from in 1980, according to a release.

In 1981, the remains of a couple were found in a wooded area in Houston. The remains could not be identified until 2021 when investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the Florida couple, according to a release. It was then learned that the couple had an infant daughter named Holly who was not found with the remains of the Clouses.

When the families learned that the two bodies found were, in fact, Tina and Dean Clouse, the families began looking for answers as to what happened to Baby Holly and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the Clouses, the release stated.

Baby Holly was finally located at the age of 42. She is alive and well, according to the release. Holly has since been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family and they hope to meet in person soon.

“Thank you to all of the investigators for working so hard to find Holly. I prayed for them day after day and that they would find Holly and she would be alright. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to Mindy Montford. We will be forever grateful,” said Holly’s grandmother, Donna Casasanta.

“It was so exciting to see Holly. I was so happy to meet her for the first time. It is such a blessing to be reassured that she is alright and has had a good life. The whole family slept well last night. The Hope for Holly Project was a success thanks to Mindy and her team,” said Holly’s aunt, Cheryl Clouse.

“After finally being able to reunite with Holly, I dreamed about her and my sister, Tina last night. In my dream, Tina was laying on the floor rolling around and laughing and playing with Holly like I saw them do many times before when they lived with me prior to moving to Texas. I believe Tina’s finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family. I personally am so relieved to know Holly is alive and well and was well cared for, but also torn up by it all. That baby was her life,” said Holly’s aunt, Sherry Linn Green.

“The very first thing that ran through my head when we heard Holly was found was the call that I got eight months ago from Allison about my sister’s death. The juxtaposition of that call with Holly’s sudden discovery just popped into my head. To go from hoping to find her to suddenly meeting her less than 8 months later —- how miraculous is that? All of the detectives involved...They all expressed such fortitude to get to the bottom of this case ... They have the Linn family’s complete support,” said Holly’s uncle, Les Linn.

While the family will be reunited, the investigation into Holly’s biological parents’ death is still ongoing. No arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information surrounding this case, please email the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.

A press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the William Clements Building in Austin.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event in the video player above.