Family search for answers after man stabbed to death in Greater Third Ward Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in Greater Third Ward is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect involved.

The stabbing was reported on Nov. 18 in the 3500 block of Drew Street.

Houston police said Michael Berry was found stabbed in that location and taken to a hospital. He suffered major injuries from the stabbing and died as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org and through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Crime Stoppers is may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.