Milby High School student remains inside vehicle that drove off bridge, plunged into Brays Bayou, principal says

Water rescue underway after vehicle drives off bridge into Buffalo Bayou in east Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Rescue efforts were underway Monday afternoon after a vehicle drove off a bridge and crashed into the deep waters of Brays Bayou in east Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The principal of Milby High School was at the scene and confirmed to KPRC 2 that the vehicle’s occupants are her students.

Emergency crews with HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadway, near Hockley Street, around 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a submerged vehicle.

Water rescue in Buffalo Bayou on June 6, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Two students were inside the vehicle when the driver somehow lost control and went over the guardrail. HPD said one student managed to get free, while the other remained trapped.

HPD Vehicular Crimes investigators also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

@HoustonFire is on scene near the 100 block of Broadway performing rescue efforts following reports of a vehicle submerged in the Bayou. One civilian has self extricated. HFD crews are performing rescue efforts to rescue one civilian still in the vehicle. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 6, 2022