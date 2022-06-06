110,000 pounds of baby formula will be delivered from Germany to Fort Worth

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets virtually with infant formula manufacturers from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden announced Monday that his Administration will source a flight, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé infant formulas from Cologne, Germany to Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday.

The delivery will include 110,000 pounds of Nestlé NAN SupremePro Stage 1 infant formula and approximately 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles. The product will be available across the country through Nestlé/Gerber distribution channels, and additional deliveries of Nestlé formula will be announced in the coming days, according to the release.

The Food and Drug Administration announced last week that the agency is exercising enforcement discretion so that Nestlé can export additional infant formula into the U.S.

Nestlé will also import both standard and specialty infant formulas to the U.S., including Nestlé NAN SupremePro 1, Nestlé NAN SupremePro 2, Nestlé Health Science Alfamino/Alfamino, Jr., Gerber Good Start Gentle and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. Nestlé plans to export approximately 41 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents into the U.S. market.

The Operation Fly Formula was launched to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible following a massive formula shortage.

So far, Operation Fly Formula has shipped 1.5 million bottle equivalents of Nestlé infant formula, and is sourcing flights for an additional 8.3 million bottle equivalents of Bubs Australia and Kendamil infant formula, according to a release.

Details of the Biden Administration’s actions on the formula shortage crises can be found at whitehouse.gov/formula.