Former Brazos County detention officer arrested, booked into same jail where he worked after providing inmates contraband, BCSO says

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – A former Brazos County detention officer has been arrested, accused of sneaking inmates unauthorized contraband, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Kersee has been charged with bringing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, which is a third-degree felony.

According to BCSO, on May 21, several inmates were discovered smoking tobacco in the jail. While investigating the contraband, jail staff received information that the tobacco was brought into the facility by an employee and an investigation was launched.

Evidence obtained finger-pointed Kersee as the suspect who brought the tobacco into the facility, officials said.

Kersee, who was suspended, decided to resign from his position during the investigation.

Probable cause was presented to the District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Friday, Kersee was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center. His bond was set at $15,000.