Murder-Mystery Musical ‘Noir’ making work-premiere at Alley Theatre

HOUSTON – The world-premiere musical Noir is directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak and runs June 2 – July 3, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre.

Here’s the premise of the musical: “A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger.”

Tickets to Noir are now on sale and start at $28. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

Tony Award Nominee Kyle Jarrow wrote the script for Noir. On Thursday, he appeared on KPRC 2+ to share details about the production. Watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

