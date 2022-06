HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot by his uncle in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Terry Street around 6:28 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the uncle remained on the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody.

It’s not clear what sparked the deadly shooting.

