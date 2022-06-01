‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ coming to Houston’s Hobby Center

HOUSTON – Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, about the early life and career of the singer/songwriter will play the Hobby Center June 3-5.
Cast member Julian Malone appeared on KPRC 2+ Wednesday to share details about the show. Watch the interview above for Malone’s insights.
Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at (800) 982-2787; online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org or www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com; the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002) and all Ticketmaster outlets. Discounts available for groups of 10 or more.
For more information, call (888) 451-5986 or e-mail houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com
You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and the KPRC 2 app.