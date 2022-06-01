‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ coming to Houston’s Hobby Center

The Carole King Musical tells the true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

HOUSTON – Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, about the early life and career of the singer/songwriter will play the Hobby Center June 3-5.

Cast member Julian Malone appeared on KPRC 2+ Wednesday to share details about the show. Watch the interview above for Malone’s insights.

Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at (800) 982-2787; online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org or www.BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com; the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002) and all Ticketmaster outlets. Discounts available for groups of 10 or more.

For more information, call (888) 451-5986 or e-mail houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com

