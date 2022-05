Woman injured in shooting in West Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman, 22, was injured in a shooting Sunday evening, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred in the 19600 block of Coppervine Court around 6 p.m. when the woman and her mother went to the location to pick up her younger brother.

A teenager there fired in their direction, striking the 22-year-old woman, HCSO Watch Command said.

She was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

This is a developing story.