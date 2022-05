Police line do not cross belt. Taken on Uber'lpse Berlin 2009.

An 18-month-old was fatally struck in a drive-by shooting that did not intentionally target the boy, Pittsburgh police said Sunday.

The attack Sunday afternoon in near-80-degree weather in downtown Pittsburgh unnerved city officials, who vowed to make an arrest in the case.

“I know that our thoughts and our prayers are not enough,” Mayor Ed Gainey said at a news conference Sunday. “We are utilizing all available resources to find the responsible people so that we can bring them to justice.”

