Man involved in shooting charged after hitting, killing motorcyclist while driving to hospital in NW Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a 25-year-old man that was involved in a shooting accidentally hit and killed a motorcyclist while driving to the hospital in northwest Harris County Sunday.

It happened near 14931 SH-249 and Hollister around 10 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office units responded to reports of a motorcycle hit by a vehicle. It was reported that a Cadillac was traveling northbound on SH-249 at a high rate of speed.

According to investigators, there was a truck and a motorcycle stopped at a red light. The driver of the Cadillac swerved around the truck and struck the motorcycle, deputies said. The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike due to the impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

Deputies said the bike landed several yards north of the intersection, and the Cadillac crashed through a fence and stopped in a ditch.

The man driving the Cadillac, who was identified as Kenneth Anderson, was involved in a shooting at 11654 Walnut Dale Ct. and suffered gunshot wounds to his hip, HCSO said. He was transported by an ambulance in an unknown condition. Deputies said a 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The woman suffered from gunshot wounds and the child had a busted lip, deputies said.

Anderson was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and endangering a child. Anderson also had an active warrant for evading arrest out of Fort Bend County. His charges may be upgraded later.

A total of three people were shot at Walnut Dale Court, Precinct 1 deputies said. An investigation is underway to determine what led up to that shooting.