2 victims found with no signs of life, suspected gunman remains barricaded inside trailer home in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are responding to a scene where they say a suspect possibly shot and killed two people before barricading himself inside a trailer home in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 10800 block of Cora Street.

When deputies arrived, they say one victim was found behind a gate with gunshot wounds. That victim reportedly showed no signs of life, Gonzalez says.

It is unclear where the second victim was found.

Deputies say they believe the suspect is still armed, as they remain barricaded inside the trailer.

Authorities are also unsure if the suspect has anyone else inside the trailer with them.

The motive of this shooting remains unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.