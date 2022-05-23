Texas AG Ken Paxton asks court to immediately halt implementation of President Biden’s new border rule

AUSTON, Tx. – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Monday to stop the implementation of the Department of Homeland Security’s new rule he says is unlawfully altering asylum and parole procedures at the border.

The motion follows on AG Paxton’s original complaint first filed last month.

Paxton claims that the new rule will create loopholes in the removal process of migrants, making it easier for illegal immigrants to cross the border and obtain asylum through false claims.

“The Biden Administration has made it clear that they do not want to abide by the Constitution or the rules and regulations set by Congress, especially regarding the Texas border,” Paxton said. “Federal law requires genuine asylum and parole claims to be carefully managed and scrutinized by an immigration judge, not a bureaucrat rubber-stamping patently false claims. Not only that, but this entire Rule is just a way for this Administration to accomplish their real goal: a mass influx of illegal aliens into the United States. I’m asking the court to put a stop to the Rule before it goes into effect.”

