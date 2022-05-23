Houston fire truck involved in collision near Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston, police say

Houston Fire Department fire truck involved in collision in southeast Houston on May 23, 2022.

HOUSTON – A Houston Fire Department fire truck was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported at 3:35 p.m. in the 13000 block of the Gulf Freeway exit, inbound.

SKY 2 aerials showed the damaged vehicle that collided with the HFD pumper truck. Police said one civilian was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital. No firefighters were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.