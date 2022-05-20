Suspect steals credit card from woman who was praying in local catholic church, docs say

HOUSTON – A suspect seemed to have ignored the “Thou shall not steal” commandment when he stole a woman’s credit cards as she was praying in the chapel of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic church -- and then went on a shopping spree, according to court records.

Brian Keith Wilson, 56, has been charged with credit/debit card abuse from the March 31 incident.

According to court records, the woman, who was about 65 years old, went to light a candle at the front of the chapel and pray, and when she returned to the pew where she was sitting, she noticed that her purse was missing. She was then allegedly informed by her bank that her credit card was charged for 96.1 at a Wal-Mart located at 2391 S. Wayside Dr.

A witness, who is employed at the church, told investigators that he knew Wilson and stated that he comes around the church often and asks for money from church members, according to court records. The witness provided a video from an indoor camera of Wilson stealing the woman’s purse out of the chapel while she was lighting the candle. Although the video shows the suspect wearing a mask, investigators were able to identify him through clothing.

According to documents, investigators retrieved still photos from the Wal-Mart where the purchase was made and showed Wilson wearing the same clothing at the time of the incident at the church.

An arrest warrant for Wilson has been issued.

Records also show that Wilson has a long criminal history involving theft, auto theft and robbery.