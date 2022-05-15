Man fatally shoots girlfriend, then himself after argument inside apartment near East End, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a couple was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment near East End, according to Houston police.

Officers were called to the Villa de Matel Apartments located at 950 Villa de Matel Road at around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Arrington with HPD Homicide, a woman, who appeared to be around 25 years old, and a man, apparently 28-29 years old, were in some type of argument as it appeared one of them was attempting to move out of the apartment.

At some point, the man allegedly shot the woman, then shot himself. Both died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say they are calling the shooting a murder-suicide.

The couple were the only ones inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, investigators say.

Police said officers have responded to this address previously in the past for reports of family violence.