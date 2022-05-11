May is National Stroke Awareness Month

Dr. Hormozd Bozorgchami, an interventional neurologist with Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Group in The Woodlands joined KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti on KPRC 2+ to discuss National Stroke Awareness Month. Dr. Bozorgchami also serves as St. Luke’s Health-The Woodlands Hospital’s stroke director.

Dr. Bozorgchami is internationally recognized for his research in acute stroke management and brain aneurysm treatment. He has participated in more than 80 multi-center clinical stroke trials and worked as a site principal investigator in at least 20 NIH and industry-sponsored ischemic stroke trials. His contributions have led to the invention and implementation of several acute stroke therapy devices used internationally.