Alabama murder suspect, former corrections officer in custody after chase in Indiana ends in crash

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said that Vicky White disappeared while escorting inmate Casey Cole White, being held on capital murder charges, in Florence, Ala.. The inmate is also missing. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A capital murder suspect and a corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape from an Alabama jail last month are in custody, authorities said Monday.

Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, were captured after a pursuit with authorities in Indiana ended in a wreck, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters.

“This has ended a very long, stressful, challenging week and a half,” Singleton said.

Casey White surrendered to police after the wreck, Singleton said. Vicky White was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

