Alabama murder suspect, former corrections officer in custody after chase in Indiana ends in crash

A capital murder suspect and a corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape from an Alabama jail last month are in custody, authorities said Monday.
Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, were captured after a pursuit with authorities in Indiana ended in a wreck, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters.
“This has ended a very long, stressful, challenging week and a half,” Singleton said.
Casey White surrendered to police after the wreck, Singleton said. Vicky White was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.
Read more on NBCNews.com.