15 year old Xavier Hayes reported missing from Spring, HCSO says

Harris County officials have found a 15-year-old who was reported missing Sunday.

According to Harris County Precinct 4′s Mark Herman, Xavier Hayes had been missing since May 7, 2022.

It is unclear where the boy was during the length of his disappearance.