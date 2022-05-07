Houston Astros fans drink the 6th most of any MLB fanbase, study says

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 01: Houston fans celebrate after the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series during a Houston Astros World Series watch party at Minute Maid Park on November 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – It’s no surprise that Houston Astros fans ranked the 6th most fanbase that drinks the most than any other MLB fanbase, according to a survey. I guess it’s from all those celebratory wins.

NY Gambling Online surveyed 2,000 MLB fans across the country to see which teams have the “booziest” fanbase.

The survey shows that Astros drink roughly three drinks a game and spend an average of $20.88 on drinks at a game. The survey also ranked Astros fans as the 3rd biggest lightweights in the MLB.

So which fanbase carry the No. 1 title? Colorado Rockies fanbase.

