Man in custody after shooting aunt in leg during domestic dispute on Houston’s south side, police say

Man in custody for domestic dispute with his aunt on Houston's south side, police say.

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after Houston police said he was involved in a domestic dispute that led to the shooting of his aunt Monday morning.

Officers received a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mt. Pleasant Street near La Salette Street. on Houston’s south side at around 6:40 a.m.

Police said the suspect reportedly punched his aunt, then pulled out a gun and started shooting in random areas.

The suspect then continued to fire his gun while fleeing the complex once police officers arrived. He was later taken into custody down the street on Mt. Pleasant, officers said.

The aunt was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Her condition was unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the shooting.