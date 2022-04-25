Houston Methodist to begin construction on new Centennial Tower, housing new, larger emergency department in Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON – Construction has begun on Houston Methodist’s newest hospital tower which will house a new and larger emergency department in the Texas Medical Center.

In a news release from Houston Methodist, the 26-story hospital tower, dubbed Centennial Tower, will be connected to the Paula and Joseph C. “Rusty” Walter III Tower, which opened in 2018. That tower is home to Houston Methodist’s DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center and the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute.

The new tower, when completed, will house nearly 400 patient beds. Those include 175 new beds and 207 beds to replace those currently in Houston Methodist’s main building, the release said. The emergency department will double its size with 54 beds and additional beds along with easy ambulance access and patient drop-off sites.

In a 3D rendering video from Houston Methodist, one of the features in Centennial tower is an outdoor rooftop garden to be located on the 14th floor, which shows greenery and art. To view a rendering of the tower from inside out, click here.

Centennial Tower is set to open its doors in 2027.