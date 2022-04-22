Woman arrested after crashing car, fleeing on foot showed signs of intoxication before bribing deputy with sex to let her go, Pct. 4 says

Dulce Ortiz was arrested after crashing car, fleeing on foot, and showing signs of intoxication before bribing deputy with sex to let her go

SPRING, Texas – A woman has been arrested after authorities say she crashed her car while showing signs of intoxication on Wednesday in the Spring area.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office say they responded to the crash in the 5900 block of James C Leo Drive. According to witnesses at the scene, a driver had reportedly hit a curb, took their vehicle over a flower bed, and damaged a neighborhood sign before fleeing the scene on foot.

Witnesses also said a man had arrived on the scene a few minutes after the crash and attempted to take the blame for the incident before deputies got there.

Deputies said the original driver returned to the crash site and was identified Dulce Ortiz. Ortiz showed signs of intoxication, according to officials, and was arrested.

As Ortiz was being taken to jail, she attempted to bribe the deputy by offering him “sexual acts and cash in exchange to be let go,” authorities reported.

Ortiz was charged with Failure to Stop and Give Information.