Victim, possible gunman both wounded in NW Harris County shooting, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are responding to a scene in northwest Harris County where they say two people were shot Thursday afternoon.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting happened at 9125 Highway 6 North near Huffmeister Road.
Gonzalez said someone had been shot and the possible shooter, who remained on the scene, also had a gunshot wound. Both the victim and the possible shooter were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.
It is unclear how the shooting began.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at 9125 N SH 6 (NW Harris County). The possible shooter remained on scene and was found with a gunshot wound as well. Both wounded individuals are being transported to hospitals, unknown condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/1hHyL5NbYT— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 21, 2022