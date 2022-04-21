84º

Victim, possible gunman both wounded in NW Harris County shooting, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Sky 2 over double shooting on Highway 6 (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are responding to a scene in northwest Harris County where they say two people were shot Thursday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting happened at 9125 Highway 6 North near Huffmeister Road.

Gonzalez said someone had been shot and the possible shooter, who remained on the scene, also had a gunshot wound. Both the victim and the possible shooter were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.

It is unclear how the shooting began.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

