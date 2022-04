HOUSTON – Houston firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a shopping center in southwest Houston Monday, officials said.

The fire was reported in the 9400 block of Richmond Avenue around 4:05 a.m.

According to officials, firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the shopping center. Officials were able to contain the blaze.

Firefighters said the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.