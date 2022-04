Fifteen-month-old Jack Dullum, in the arms of his mother Chris Dullum from Niles, IL, reacts as he meets the Easter Bunny March 28, 2002 at Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles, IL. Elizabeth Atempa, 22, from Wheeling, IL wears the bunny suit. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Reactions are mixed to the Easter Bunny.

Did your child have a funny reaction that you’d like to share? Or did you have a funny reaction to the Easter Bunny that you’d like to share with us? Leave your photos in the box below and we could use your images on-air or online.