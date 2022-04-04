Woman dead, man in critical condition after fiery motorcycle crash in southwest Houston: HPD

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a fiery motorcycle crash in southwest Houston Monday, police said.

It happened in the 4800 block of West Bellfort and South Post Oak around 3:05 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, Southwest patrol officers located a motorcycle on fire on South Post Oak.

Police said they found a man and woman found lying on the ground unresponsive. According to officers, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said it appears the man and woman were traveling south and lost control, crashed into a sign and were thrown from their bike. At some point, the bike caught fire.

Officers said they aren’t sure who was operating the motorcycle or who the passenger was.

According to investigators, they don’t believe anyone else was involved in the crash.

South Post Oak will be closed for several hours as police continue to investigate the crash.