Man points gun at family member, then head-butted paramedic several times while being treated, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man was charged after he pointed a gun at a family member and then assaulted a paramedic while he was being treated in northwest Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Rodney Moore, 35, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member and assault on a public servant.

Deputies responded to a home located in the 10100 block of Bonann Drive in regards to a disturbance.

It was revealed that Moore pointed a gun at a family member during an altercation. Deputies said Moore requested medical attention, and while being treated, he attempted to leave the ambulance. As the paramedics stopped him from leaving, he head-butted a medic several times, causing minor injuries.

Moore was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail. A bond has not been set at the time.