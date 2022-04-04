71º

Local News

Man points gun at family member, then head-butted paramedic several times while being treated, deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Harris County, local, crime
Rodney Moore, 35, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member and assault on a public servant. (Mark Herman Constable's Office)

HOUSTON – A man was charged after he pointed a gun at a family member and then assaulted a paramedic while he was being treated in northwest Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Rodney Moore, 35, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member and assault on a public servant.

Deputies responded to a home located in the 10100 block of Bonann Drive in regards to a disturbance.

It was revealed that Moore pointed a gun at a family member during an altercation. Deputies said Moore requested medical attention, and while being treated, he attempted to leave the ambulance. As the paramedics stopped him from leaving, he head-butted a medic several times, causing minor injuries.

Moore was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail. A bond has not been set at the time.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email