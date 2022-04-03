Suspect accused of killing Pct. 7 deputy has lengthy criminal history, according to court docs

Authorities are releasing details on the suspected drunk driver accused of hitting the back of a Harris County Precinct 7 Constable Deputy’s patrol unit, killing her Saturday evening.

HARRIS COUNTY – Authorities are releasing details on the suspected drunk driver accused of hitting the back of a Harris County Precinct 7 Constable Deputy’s patrol unit, killing her Saturday evening.

According to officials, Adolfo Serrano was fleeing the scene of a crash he was previously involved in. Witnesses reportedly began following Serrano’s vehicle and called the police.

Deputy Jennifer Chavis responded to the call and parked her car on the roadway, in anticipation of Serrano. While parked on the side of the highway, Serrano reportedly slammed into the back of Chavis’ patrol SUV with his F-550 truck. Chavis’ vehicle was immediately engulfed in flames, and she did not make it out.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in question appears to have a long criminal rap sheet that dates back to 2004 and spreads across various Texas counties, according to court documents.

Serrano has been arrested for a multitude of offenses including burglary, assault causing bodily injury of a family member, DWI with a child under 15, and marijuana possession.

Ad

The 36-year-old has previously been arrested in Harris County, Sugar Land, Richmond, and West Columbia.

He is now charged with felony intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer and is currently in the Harris County Jail.