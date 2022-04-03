15th annual Tour de Houston returns after 2 years; riders head west to explore Memorial Park, Spring Branch, Katy

HOUSTON – The 2022 Tour de Houston is finally underway after a two year-hiatus.

The 15th annual event, hosted by Apache is a fundraising bike ride that benefits Houston’s Reforestation Program, giving Houstonians and visitors a different way to view the city through bike routes, according to the City of Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the event had to be postponed in the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year, the route is headed west toward areas such as Memorial Park, Katy, and Spring Branch, with three ride length options for riders, each with different finish lines. Mayor Turner says the route makes the Tour de Houston a perfect event for leisure riders or cycling enthusiasts.

“It’s not a race, every rider comes at their own pace,” he said. “We have families here, we have kids. It’s one of those opportunities to be on the outside, and enjoy the beauty of Houston.”

For riders Penelope Verhaert and Cesar Ruiz, participating in the Tour for the first time is special to them.

“It’s super special after the pandemic. Seeing a lot of people together, it’s been a hard couple of years, so it’s pretty nice.” said Verhaert,

The race will begin at Hermann Square near City Hall in downtown, then will head towards Landrum Middle School, Lee Middle School, and Thornton Middle School.

After the event, riders can enjoy a party that includes food and drinks for a job well done.