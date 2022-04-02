Suspects shot by owner of car they attempted to steal at NW Harris Co. gas station, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say two suspects were shot by the owner of a vehicle they were trying to burglarize outside of a gas station in northwest Harris County on Saturday.

Officials say the situation unfolded at the Shell at 9030 N. State Highway 6.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a customer pulled up to get gas. As the customer exited the store after paying for his gas, he reportedly saw a car next to his vehicle.

The customer says he also noticed one of his windows had been smashed out, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. He told HCSO investigators that he had a bag of weapons in the car, which prompted him to open fire on the suspects after thinking they had gained access to the firearms.

The suspects then fled the scene before deputies found them at another location.

One of the suspects was reportedly shot in the foot and the other in the abdomen during the incident.

Both suspects were transported to the hospital in fair condition and are now in custody.

Ad

The customer who opened fire is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.