Off duty officer stabbed in southeast Houston, HPD says; Suspect not in custody

HOUSTON – An off-duty officer was reportedly stabbed in southeast Houston on Wednesday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened in the 6100 block of Telephone Road.
Initial details were limited, however, HPD says the officer was taken to the hospital. The officer is reportedly from another agency, according to officials.
The male suspect has not been arrested.
Southeast officers are now on scene and will provide an update momentarily.
Southeast officers are at 6100 Telephone. Off duty outside agency officer was stabbed and transported to the hospital. Media briefing at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/NOzzDt4Smh— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2022