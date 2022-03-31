‘It’s a huge embarrassment’: Close to 200 Harris County inmates released after computer system issue, HCSO says

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a computer system went down last Thursday, an issue which continued into the weekend, leading to a backup and some defendants being released from the joint processing center.

“You can try to sugar coat things or whatever but the bottom line is it’s a huge embarrassment and that’s reality,” said Andy Kahan, victim services director for Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Kahan said the issue is connected to the requirement that a probable cause hearing take place by 24 or 48 hours. He said someone tipped him off about the situation.

“That person basically said ‘Hey, we just cut loose close to 300 people because they weren’t given their probable cause hearings in due time,’” Kahan said.

The sheriff’s office estimates between 180 and 200 defendants were released but KPRC 2 is still working to get a final number.

Criminal defense attorney Emily Detoto said one of her clients was among those impacted.

“My client was coming up around 40-42 hours and so he was one of the people that was just summarily released on a general release order from the magistrate,” said Detoto.

The sheriff’s office said most were Class B type misdemeanors and the defendants released will be re-arrested through a warrant.

“To have to be re-arrested, it just sets a whole ball in motion that’s unfair to the accused,” Detoto said.

“The latest Harris County Universal Services’ computer-system failure has the full attention of the district attorney, police chief and sheriff because it resulted in the temporary release of accused criminals,” said Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, in a statement. “The safety of the public, security of our criminal justice system and efficiency of our courts demand that the county give Universal Services the resources to fix this and ensure it never happens again.”

KPRC 2 reached out to Universal Services on Wednesday but has not yet heard back.

Kahan is asking what’s going to happen to make sure everybody is accounted for and what’s going to be done to make sure this doesn’t happen again.