Discovery Channel, family announce launch of renewed campaign to exonerate Juan Balderas from Texas death row

HOUSTON – The family of Juan Balderas, along with the Texas Death Penalty Abolition Movement, held a press conference Monday to announce “Making an Exoneree: Juan Balderas” and launched a renewed campaign to exonerate Balderas from Texas death row, according to a release.

The press conference was held at 11 a.m. outside the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Balderas has been on death row since he was sentenced in 2014 but was jailed for almost nine years at Harris County Jail before his trial, according to the release. Balderas has always maintained his innocence. With the help of the Discovery Channel, a campaign to prove his innocence and win exoneration launched Monday.

The renewed campaign includes a redesigned website, an online petition, new and improved social media channels, a mini-documentary video created by the Discovery Channel, and the re-airing of their first full-length documentary entitled “Latinos en El Corredor de Muerte,” according to the release.

“We are so grateful to have the backing of the Discovery Channel as we continue to bring awareness to the innocence of my husband,” said Balderas’ wife, Yancy Escobar Balderas. “This injustice began in 2005, seventeen years ago. But Juan’s family will not stop fighting until Juan is declared innocent and freed from death row.”

Texas is receiving negative attention over the case of Melissa Lucio, the only Latina on death row, according to the release.

“It is now time to end the death penalty before any more innocent people are murdered by the state,” Yancy Balderas said.