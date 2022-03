FLORIDA – A man was killed after hitting an 11-foot alligator while driving in Florida early Thursday, authorities said.

John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672, about two miles west of Country Road 39, in Lithia when he struck the alligator in the roadway at 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Lithia is about 20 miles southeast of Tampa.

