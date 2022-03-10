45º

Motorcyclist dead after multi-car crash on N. Freeway; Heavy traffic reported

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after he was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man on the motorcycle struck a van and another vehicle near the 16700 block of North Freeway at FM 1960.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The status of the other two drivers involved in the crash was unknown.

Heavy backups were reported along that section of the highway most Wednesday evening.

