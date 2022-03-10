Motorcyclist dead after multi-car crash on N. Freeway; Heavy traffic reported

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after he was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

@HCSO_VCD units are investigating a fatal crash at 16701 North Fwy. A male on a motorcycle struck a van and a 3rd vehicle. The motorcycle rider was confirmed deceased on-scene #HouNews pic.twitter.com/LLitYKBl8C — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 10, 2022

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man on the motorcycle struck a van and another vehicle near the 16700 block of North Freeway at FM 1960.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The status of the other two drivers involved in the crash was unknown.

Heavy backups were reported along that section of the highway most Wednesday evening.