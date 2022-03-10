Investigation underway after possible human remains found in Chambers County, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after possible human remains were found in an area in south Anahuac, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

The discovery was made after deputies were dispatched to the area to a reference call about human remains being found.

Investigators believe the remains may be human due to trauma screws located in a lower extremity bone.

Detectives with the criminal investigations division assisted crime scene technicians to investigate the site where the remains were located in an effort to find additional remains or possible evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hawthorne has asked that if anyone knows of someone that is missing, that possibly had a medical procedure to a lower extremity in the last few years, to call the Chambers County Criminal Investigation Division at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.