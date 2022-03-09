Royal Caribbean debuts Wonder of the Seas; World’s largest cruise ship sets sail on first voyage

On Wednesday, Royal Caribbean announced the world's largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, is calling Port Canaveral home.

For the second time in four years, Royal Caribbean debuted the world’s largest cruise ship.

The massive vessel set sail on its first voyage out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday.

Royal Caribbean’s new Wonder of the Seas ship made its debut on March 4 at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades where it set sail to the Caribbean and two private island destinations.

According to Business Insider, the 1,188-foot long cruise ship can accommodate nearly 6,990 guests and 2,300 crew across its 18 decks. Prior to the Wonder of the Seas, Royal Caribbean debuted Symphony of the Seas, accommodating 6,680 guests, in 2018.

Wonder of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis Class cruise ship, boasting impressive amenities dedicated suite class neighborhoods, an elevated Suite Sun Deck and plunge pool, private restaurant, and more.

The ship also features a Central Park neighborhood featuring of live plants, shopping, and restaurants, and more and a Coney Island-inspired Boardwalk neighborhood with a carousel and outdoor theater.

Wonder of the Seas is scheduled for Mediterranean sailing in May 2022.

The world’s largest cruise ship returns to Port Canaveral to set out on Caribbean voyages in November 2022.