Harris County Elections officials provide update following vote count delay claim made by secretary of state

HOUSTON – Harris County Elections officials are providing an update following claims made by Secretary of State John Scott about vote count delays and reports of damaged ballots.

Scott said his office was informed that Harris County officials will not be able to count and report results for all early and Election Day votes by the deadline of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In response to the Secretary of State, Harris County Elections administrator Isabel Longoria said this is “typical for Harris County” being that it is a big county and it takes the judges a long time to pack up equipment and drop off ballots.

Section 66.053 of the Texas Election Code, which has been law since at least 1986, requires that precinct election records be delivered to the appropriate authority, in this case the respective parties holding primary elections, not later than 24 hours after the polls close in each election. Failing to deliver the precinct election returns to the appropriate authority by the deadline is a Class B Misdemeanor.

