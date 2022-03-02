Video: Liquor store employees struggle to stop shoplifter who walked out with 5 bottles of tequila

Police released surveillance video of a woman who walked out of a liquor store with bottles of tequila without paying on Feb. 12 in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – Police released surveillance video of a woman who walked out of a liquor store with five bottles of tequila without paying on Feb. 12 in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a liquor store located in the 10100 block of Beechnut Street.

Police said the woman walked around the store for a short period and then took five bottles of tequila. She walked out without paying and surveillance video shows two employees chasing after her. The employees attempted to grab the woman and then a struggle broke out.

The video also shows a man hopping out of a white four-door Ford Fusion, that was waiting on her, and helping the woman break free from the employees. The two took off in the sedan with four of the tequila bottles.

Watch the robbery below:

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.