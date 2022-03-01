This is how to vote for Houston LGBT Pride Celebration’s 2022 grand marshals

HOUSTON – Pride Houston is asking the public to vote for who should be this year’s grand marshals for the 2022 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration.
Grand marshals perform ceremonial duties, lead the parade, and serve as pride ambassadors for Pride Month, and throughout the year.
Here are the finalists. You can read more about each of them here.
- Toni Mascione
- Melissa Vivanco
- Isabel Longoria
- Christopher Barry
- Andrew Edmonson
- Travis Torrence
- Juliann Losey
- Matty Gracia
- Chip Ware
- Danielle Houston
- Kailey Posterick
- Courtney Sellers
Voting is restricted to Houston and the surrounding areas -- a 100 mile radius from downtown. Eligible voting counties include Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Austin, Waller, Galveston, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Brazos, Walker, Grimes and Washington.