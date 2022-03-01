This is how to vote for Houston LGBT Pride Celebration’s 2022 grand marshals

Pride Houston logo, as collected from Facebook on March 1, 2022.

HOUSTON – Pride Houston is asking the public to vote for who should be this year’s grand marshals for the 2022 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration.

Grand marshals perform ceremonial duties, lead the parade, and serve as pride ambassadors for Pride Month, and throughout the year.

Here are the finalists. You can read more about each of them here.

Toni Mascione

Melissa Vivanco

Isabel Longoria

Christopher Barry

Andrew Edmonson

Travis Torrence

Juliann Losey

Matty Gracia

Chip Ware

Danielle Houston

Kailey Posterick

Courtney Sellers

Voting is restricted to Houston and the surrounding areas -- a 100 mile radius from downtown. Eligible voting counties include Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Austin, Waller, Galveston, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Brazos, Walker, Grimes and Washington.