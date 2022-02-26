16-year-old grandson charged for stabbing grandmother multiple times in N. Harris County home, HCSO says

A husband found his wife stabbed to death multiple times in a north Harris County home.

HOUSTON – A teen is charged for allegedly stabbing his grandmother multiple times inside her north Harris County home, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested the 16-year-old grandson on Friday and then charged for the murder of his grandmother, 64-year-old Delia Arriaga. His identity was not released.

Deputies responded to the 13100 block of Vickery Street near Lauder Road in the East Aldine area shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

When Arriaga’s husband came home from work, he went inside his home and found his wife “bloody and unresponsive” on the floor, according to deputies.

Authorities with the Harris County Emergency Corps arrived at the home to attempt CPR on Arriaga until she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they did not find any type of forced entry in the home.

An investigation continues to find the motive.