Shoplifter punches employee in face during confrontation at wig shop in southwest Houston, HPD says

Surveillance video a suspect accused of shoplifting and assaulting an employee at a wig shop, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Newly released surveillance video shows a suspect stealing several items and assaulting an employee at a wig shop, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened on Jan. 17 around noon at the wig shop, located in the 11300 block of Bissonnet Street, in southwest Houston.

Police said the suspect walked into the store and placed several beauty products inside a shopping cart. As the employee scanned the items and placed them in a bag, the suspect grabbed the bag and left the store without paying.

When the employee went to confront the suspect, police said the person punched them in the face and ran from the scene.

According to the employee, the suspect was described as a black male, dressed as a female, 25 to 35 years old, 6′2, 210 to 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and medium complexion.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-222-8477, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.