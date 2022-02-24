Texas company that supplied potentially tainted rocket fuel to NASA pleads guilty to fraud

TEXAS – A Texas transport company pleaded guilty to fraud after potentially supplying tainted rocket fuel for NASA and Department of Defense, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced.

Corporate representatives of Anahuac Transport Inc., Gary Monteau and Brant Charpiot, admitted their wrongdoing in falsifying records on the behalf of the company, according to a release. The company and representatives all agreed to be banned from their federal government contract for two years. As part of their plea, the company also agreed to forfeit $251,401, which constitutes gross proceeds traceable to the commission of the offense.

Anahuac was subcontracted with NASA and DOD to haul chemicals in tanker trailers from 2012 through 2020.

To prevent contamination, Anahuac was required to ensure the tanker trailer they used did not previously contain certain chemicals that may have adverse reactions with the fuel. However, Anahuac intentionally falsified its documents, claiming it had not previously hauled incompatible chemicals with its tanker trailers. In fact, it had, prosecutors said.

Ad

According to the release, Anahuac transported the rocket fuel with its contaminated trailers, resulting in NASA using tainted fuel for rocket launches.

A sentencing has been set for May 12. The company’s representatives could also be ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and serve up to five years of probation.