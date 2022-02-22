‘America’s Got Talent’ star Nightbirde dies after battle with cancer

“America’s Got Talent” star Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski has died after a battle with cancer.

A statement from the singer’s family was shared Tuesday on her Instagram account.

“After a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Kristen Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th, 2022,” the statement reads. “Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her hit song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up. Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.”

“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel posted a touching note about Nightbirde, saying, “(she) was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives. We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horrible about her passing, I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her.”

