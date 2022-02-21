Biden and Putin agree in principle to meet if Russia does not invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said late Sunday.

The development, announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after Macron spoke to each leader separately, seemed to throw into question the timing of Russia’s widely expected invasion of Ukraine.

But after White House confirmation of the agreement in principle, three sources, including two White House officials, said a final decision on such a summit would be made only after further talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it’s open to a meeting with Putin, the sources noted before emphasizing that nothing has changed regarding the United States’ conclusion that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent.

Ad

Read more on NBCnews.com.