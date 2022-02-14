Man killed after hit-and-run driver plows through fence of southwest Houston apartments, police say

A man is dead after police said he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking in an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Monday, police said.

It happened at the Sebring Apartments in the 9500 block of Beechnut Street near Corporate Drive at around 1:40 a.m.

Police said a driver in a white pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Beechnut when he swerved toward the apartments.

The man was walking on the sidewalk inside the fence when the truck came through and struck him, according to police. He died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck backed up and drove away without rendering aid to the victim.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.