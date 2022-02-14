KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway highlights favorite Super Bowl LVI moments

LOS ANGELES – What a week it’s been! Getting to cover Super Bowl LVI was an incredible opportunity that I’m thankful for.

My goal was to make our experiences, your experiences.

This week, we spoke to so many locals, tourists and fans. We explored the greater Los Angeles area, stopping by Beverly Hills, Malibu, Santa Monica Pier, the Hollywood sign (a personal favorite), Randy’s Donuts, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, West Hollywood, the LA Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Experience, SoFi Stadium on game day and saw the City of Champions from 1500 feet up aboard the Goodyear Blimp (another personal favorite). This experience in itself was personal on many levels, and again, I’m very thankful for this opportunity.

Super Bowl LVI was my second time covering a Super Bowl. I covered Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, the Bold North, the coldest Super Bowl on record. Super Bowl LVI was one of the warmest. So, it was great to experience both extremes.

My hope is you felt like you were here with us during our coverage.

Did you have a favorite adventure?