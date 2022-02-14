Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence before boarding flight back to Houston, according to ESPN

HOUSTON – Former NFL running back and Texas native Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at the Los Angeles International Airport for felony domestic violence, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reports that Peterson and his wife Ashley were allegedly involved in a verbal and physical altercation as they were preparing to catch a flight from Los Angeles to Houston. The plane was forced to return to the gate and Peterson was arrested after the incident.

Thirty-six-year-old Peterson was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He posted a $50,000 bail and was released on bond Sunday afternoon.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” the Petersons’ representative said in a statement.

Ad

His wife, along with the other passengers aboard the plane, continued on to their final destination of Houston.

This arrest is not the first time Peterson has been in handcuffs. Back in 2014, he was arrested after allegedly spanking his son with a small branch from a tree. He avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for reckless assault but faced a one-year suspension from the NFL.