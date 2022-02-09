WATCH: Thirsty robber takes cash, canned drink before riding off on baby blue bike, police say

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at around 8:50 pm, an unknown male entered a convenience store, located at the 8600 block of Southwest Freeway, in Houston, Texas. The male immediately approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded the money from the register.

HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video of a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint before pedaling away from the scene.

The robbery was reported around 8:50 p.m. at a store located in the 8600 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Video shows a man walking toward the store’s counter, pulling out a handgun and demanding cash from the register. After the employee handed over the money, the suspect fled the store on a baby blue bicycle with reflectors on the wheels, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, stands 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 5 inches tall, and has a slim build, dark complexion, dark brown eyes and short hair. as had a distinctive tattoo of a star over his right eyebrow, as well as other tattoos beside his right eye, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up $5,000 for information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Ad

Watch the robbery below: